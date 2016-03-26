Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
KOLKATA, March 26 New Zealand crushed Bangladesh by 75 runs in a World Twenty20 Group Two match at Eden Gardens on Saturday to maintain their 100 percent record and ensure their opponents exited the tournament without a win in the Super 10 stage.
New Zealand won the toss, with skipper Kane Williamson scoring 42 off 32 deliveries to guide them to 145-8, before New Zealand, led by Grant Elliot and Ish Sodhi, bowled out Bangladesh for 70 in the 16th over. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.