KOLKATA, March 26 New Zealand crushed Bangladesh by 75 runs in a World Twenty20 Group Two match at Eden Gardens on Saturday to maintain their 100 percent record and ensure their opponents exited the tournament without a win in the Super 10 stage.

New Zealand won the toss, with skipper Kane Williamson scoring 42 off 32 deliveries to guide them to 145-8, before New Zealand, led by Grant Elliot and Ish Sodhi, bowled out Bangladesh for 70 in the 16th over. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)