Feb 5 Factbox on the Bangladesh squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza.

The 31-year-old was Bangladesh's first real fast bowler who has taken 183 wickets from 144 ODIs to go with 78 from his 36 tests.

A sprightly bowler whose career was plagued by injuries due to a freak action and poor handling by his captain, Mortaza missed the 2011 World Cup with a knee issue and would hope to make amends this time around.

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha.

The former Sri Lanka cricketer has played 26 tests and 35 ODIs, often as Roshan Mahanama's steady opening partner.

The 46-year-old has coached the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka A before being put in charge of Bangladesh last year replacing Australian Shane Jurgensen.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.

Key player: Shakib Al Hasan

The 27-year-old all-rounder, arguably the best cricketer his country has ever produced, will once again be key to Bangladesh's World Cup campaign.

The six centuries he has hit in One Day Internationals with a near-80 strike rate tell how important he has been to the team's batting. A shrewd left-arm spinner in full control of his craft, Shakib is both economical and effective with the ball and is undaunted by the reputation of the opposition.

Key player: Mushfiqur Rahim

The diminutive 26-year-old will have to shine in front as well as behind the stumps if his team is to do well.

Rahim's glovework has never been questioned but it's his batting which has seen significant improvement in recent years, making him an indispensable member of the team. Freed from the burden of captaincy, Rahim can now focus on keeping the wickets and ticking the scoreboard.

World Cup record: 1975 - did not qualify; 1979 - did not qualify; 1983 - did not qualify; 1987 - did not qualify; 1992 - did not qualify; 1996 - did not qualify; 1999 - group stage; 2003 - group stage; 2007 - super eights; 2011 - group stage.

Overall ODI playing record: Played - 294; Won - 85; Lost -205.

Highest innings total: 326-3 v Pakistan, Dhaka, 2014

Lowest innings total: 58 v West Indies, Dhaka, 2011;

58 v India, Dhaka, 2014

Most appearances : Mohammad Ashraful (175)

Highest individual score: Tamim Iqbal (154) v Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2009

Leading run scorer: Shakib Al Hasan (3977)

Best bowling: 6-26, Mashrafe Mortaza v Kenya, Nairobi, 2006

Leading wicket-taker: Abdur Razzak (207)

Highest partnership: 175* (4th), Rajin Saleh and Habibul Bashar, v Kenya, Fatullah, 2006.

Most catches by a fielder: Mashrafe Mortaza(43)

Most dismissals: Mushfiqur Rahim (138) (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty. Editing by Patrick Johnston)