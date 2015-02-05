Feb 5 Penpix of the Bangladesh squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Mashrafe Mortaza, 31, right-arm medium pace bowler. 144 matches, 183 wickets, best bowling 6-26.

A genuine fast bowler who impressed West Indies pace great Andy Roberts, Mortaza has battled numerous injury, largely because of his complicated action. His four-wicket haul against India in the 2007 World Cup remains etched in his fans' memory. Keen to make up after missing the 2011 World Cup with a knee injury.

Tamim Iqbal, 25, left-hand batsman. 135 matches, 3,971 runs, highest score 154.

The hard-hitting opener has the experience and the skill to give his team a flying start. A batsman with a 77-plus strike rate, Tamim underwent knee surgery in December but is back training.

Anamul Haque, 22, right-hand batsman. 27 matches, 892 runs, highest score 120.

The opener has an old-world approach to batting and opens up only after he has got his eye in. Often criticised for wasting deliveries, Anamul has a modest strike rate of 70. He has ruled out changing his batting philosophy but realises he needs to pace his innings better.

Soumya Sarkar, 21, all-rounder. One match, runs 20.

A top order batsman who can bowl medium pace, Soumya was included in the team as the third opener and a fifth seam option. He played his only ODI in December, against Zimbabwe in Dhaka.

Mominul Haque, 23, left-hand bat. 24 matches, 539 runs, highest score 60.

The southpaw averages 63-plus in tests but a meagre 25.66 in ODIs. Yet to nail down his place in the 50-over squad, Mominul is working overtime to improve his back foot play which would be crucial if he is to play in a maiden World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan, 27, all-rounder. 141 matches, 3,977 runs, highest score 134*, wickets 182, best bowling 4-16.

Arguably the best cricketer Bangladesh has produced, the left-handed batsman is the first player from his country to claim 2000 runs and 100 wickets in ODI cricket.

An effective left-arm spinner, the former captain is an aggressive player undaunted by the reputation of the opposition.

Mushfiqur Rahim, 26, right-hand batsman. 140 matches, 3,153 runs, highest score 117.

Mushfiqur was a schoolboy when he made his test debut at Lord's in 2005 and replaced Khaled Masud as the team's first choice wicketkeeper in the 2007 World Cup in West Indies.

Relieved of the captaincy, Mushfiqur has grown as a batsman and will be keen to give his best in his third World Cup.

Mahmudullah, 28, all-rounder. 110 matches, 2,123 runs, highest score 82*, wickets 67, best bowling 3-4.

An off-spinner who can also whack the ball, Mahmudullah seemed to have finally sorted out his batting issues just in time to earn a place in the World Cup squad.

Nasir Hossain, 23, right-hand batsman. 41 matches, 1,044 runs, highest score 100.

The middle order batsman, who can change gears according to the situation, is also a handy off-spinner with considerable control over his craft.

Sabbir Rahman, 23, right-hand batsmen. Five matches, 83 runs, highest score 44*.

A Twenty20 specialist batsman, Sabbir helped Bangladesh win the 2010 Asian Games gold. He might be low on experience but his 125-plus strike rate suggests he can swing the bat for good effect.

Taskin Ahmed, 19, right-arm medium pace bowler. Three matches, seven wickets, best bowling 5-28.

The lanky fast bowler burst onto the scene as an internet sensation after his spell against an England Under-19 went viral. He burnished that reputation claiming five Indian wickets in a Mirpur ODI in June last year even though Bangladesh went down in the match.

Al-Amin Hossain, 25, right-arm medium pace bowler. 11 matches, 17 wickets, best bowling 4-51.

Reported for a suspect bowling action in September, Al-Amin has been cleared to bowl again in November just in time for World Cup selection.

Rubel Hossain, 25, right-arm medium pace bowler. 53 matches, 69 wickets, best bowling 6-26.

The pace bowler with a sling action nearly lost his place in the World Cup squad after being jailed in January on charges of making a false promise of marriage to an actress. Rubel says he has put the episode behind him and is focussing only on cricket.

Arafat Sunny, 28, left-arm orthodox spinner. Eight matches, 16 wickets, best bowling 4-27.

The left-arm spinner bowls stump-to-stump and is quite economical. Sunny made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka last year and was handed a national contract only this January.

Taijul Islam, 22, left-arm spinner. One match, four wickets, bets bowling 4-11.

The left-arm spinner is not afraid to flight the ball and turn it. He took four wickets in his ODI debut at home to Zimbabwe in December. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty. Editing by Patrick Johnston)