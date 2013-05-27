'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
LONDON England has been confirmed as the host country for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.
The tournament, scheduled to involve 10 teams, will be held in June at 10 different venues which will be announced later.
"The ECB is honoured to have been selected to stage one of the largest and most important global sports events which will be a wonderful boost to sport and cricket in particular throughout England and Wales," ECB chief executive David Collier said in a statement.
ICC chief executive David Richardson said the World Cup attracted a broadcast audience in excess of 1.5 billion people.
"England and Wales boasts a number of high quality cricket venues providing players, officials and spectators with excellent facilities," Richardson said.
"We look forward to working with the ECB to deliver an outstanding tournament."
England hosted the first World Cup in 1975 and also staged the tournament in 1979, 1983 and 1999.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)
World number one Andy Murray has joined a growing list of players to disagree with 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court's views on same-sex marriage but has urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open.