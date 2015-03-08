March 8 Factbox on Monday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Bangladesh in Adelaide:

- - -

ENGLAND

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Coach: Peter Moores

Squad: Morgan, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Australia by 111 runs

Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets

Beat Scotland by 119 runs

Lost to Sri Lanka by nine wickets

- -

Top performers: Moeen Ali (173 runs), Joe Root (173 runs); Steve Finn (eight wickets), Chris Woakes (five wickets)

Remaining Pool A match: v Afghanistan (March 13)

- - -

BANGLADESH

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Squad: Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs

Match abandoned v Australia

Lost to Sri Lanka by 92 runs

Beat Scotland by six wickets

- -

Top performers: Mushfiqur Rahim (167 runs), Shakib Al Hasan (161 runs); Mashrafe Mortaza (four wickets)

- -

Remaining Pool A match: v New Zealand (March 13)

- - -

England v Bangladesh head-to-head:

Total played: 15

England won 13, Bangladesh won 2

Last match: March 11, 2011 - Bangladesh won by two wickets in Chittagong (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)