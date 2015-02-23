CHRISTCHURCH, England all-rounder Moeen Ali emphasised his importance to his side's cause when he followed up a match-winning century with two wickets in a 10-over spell against Scotland on Monday.

Ali's elevation to opening batsman has given England the momentum they so badly need at the top of the order and on Monday he scored at better than a run a ball to reach 128 with five sixes.

He combined perfectly with Ian Bell, who was content to play the junior role in an opening stand worth 172.

Ali then bowled an impressive spell of off-spin in the middle of the innings while the fast bowlers were rested, dismissing Scotland's top scorer Kyle Coetzer (71) and Richie Berrington for eight in his next over.

Scotland were not the strongest of opponents but a win was essential for England after losing to co-hosts Australia and New Zealand and the format of the tournament means they should now reach the quarter-finals.

"It is the most important thing that we won. It is nice to get a hundred in a winning side. These games can be tough, as we have seen in the tournament so far," Ali told the BBC after Monday's 119-run victory.

"I had a good chat with our assistant coach Paul Farbrace and we got on the mental side of it to look positively and concentrate on doing a job for the team.

"It is not easy, it is in the press and it feels like everyone is against us but it is important that we take that away. Teams lose, and we have not played well but what we need to do is stay together as best as we can.

"There was a point when we thought we might get 340 but we have not being playing well lately so we will take 300. Hopefully we will get on a run now and we can qualify and we will see after that."

England captain Eoin Morgan praised Ali's contribution and emphasised his ability to spin the ball.

"I rate him really highly," Morgan told a post-match news conference.

Joe Root also picked up a wicket with his off-spin and Morgan will now feel he has got the fifth bowling option covered as England prepare for their next match against Sri Lanka in Wellington on March 1.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)