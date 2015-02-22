WELLINGTON Factbox on Monday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Scotland at Hagley Oval in Christchurch:

- -

ENGLAND

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Coach: Peter Moores

Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Australia by 111 runs

Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets

Top performers: James Taylor (98 runs); Steve Finn (five wickets); Joe Root (two catches)

- -

SCOTLAND

Captain: Preston Mommsen

Coach: Grant Bradburn

Squad: Preston Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Frederick Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Majid Haq, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by three wickets

Top performers: Matt Machan (56 runs); Iain Wardlaw (three wickets; Matt Cross (four catches)

- - - -

England v Scotland head to head:

Total played: 3

England won 2; no result 1

Played at Hagley Oval: first match

Last match:

May 9, 2014 - England won by 39 runs at Aberdeen

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)