CHRISTCHURCH, England captain Eoin Morgan finally found something to celebrate on Monday after a harrowing week for his team and himself.

Morgan had barely been able to scrape a run together during two crushing defeats to Australia and New Zealand and his future, as well as that of coach Peter Moores and managing director Paul Downton, has been openly questioned in the British media.

On Monday the selectors opted to stick with the side who were overwhelmed by New Zealand in Wellington on Friday while Morgan finally got some runs with 46 from 42 balls which helped his side past the 300 mark.

England then dismissed Scotland for 184 and their winning margin of 119 was their highest, by runs, at a World Cup since they defeated East Africa by 196 runs in the inaugural 1975 tournament.

"I don't think there's ever a state of panic," Morgan told a news conference. "Obviously two hard games, and the fact we didn't perform was the most disappointing, but a win just puts things a little more at ease, and it gives guys a little bit of confidence, even the guys who didn't perform today."

Morgan said it had been nice to spend some time at the wicket and to get some runs.

"But again, the bounce here was a little bit different, and the wicket slowed up a lot, so it took a little bit of time to get the pace of it," he said. "It was difficult to rotate strike in the middle of the powerplay, as well. It's not easy to come in and bang it from ball one, so it was a bit more of a calculated and reserved innings today."

The England captain said he would still like more consistency from his team before they meet Sri Lanka in Wellington on March 1.

"I think just a little bit more consistency in what we do." he said. "Just being ruthless and simple, very simple in the way we approach things."

