LONDON England fast bowler Stuart Broad denied on Tuesday the suggestion by former captain Michael Vaughan that the team have played with fear in their dismal World Cup campaign so far.

England have been crushed by Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in three of their first four matches in the tournament, leading to heavy criticism of their performances and tactical approach.

"I don't think we are playing with fear," Broad told the BBC. "We just haven't clicked the way we'd have liked.

"When you are outside the group, looking from afar, it's very easy to pick on loads of different things.

"But actually the group are in a really good place. We just haven't performed when we need to in the middle."

England lost by 111 runs to Australia in their opening World Cup match, were bowled out by New Zealand for 123 before succumbing to an eight-wicket defeat and allowed Sri Lanka to chase a victory target of 310 for the loss of only one wicket.

Broad has taken only two wickets in four games and England's attack has looked devoid of the aggression and guile needed to contain the flow of boundaries the top teams regularly plunder in modern one-day international cricket.

England, however, still have a chance of making the knockout stages thanks to their comprehensive win over Scotland.

Victories over Bangladesh and Afghanistan would take Eoin Morgan's team into the last eight and Broad remains confident about their chances of lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time.

"We need to win two games and we are in the quarter-finals of a World Cup," the 28-year-old said.

