NEW DELHI England opener Jason Roy and fast bowler David Willey have been fined for misconduct during their 10-run win against Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

England beat the defending champions in the Super 10 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday to set up a probable semi-final clash against New Zealand at the same venue in Delhi on Wednesday.

Roy, though, showed dissent at the umpire's decision after being given out leg before wicket, while Willey used obscene language and gave Sri Lanka batsman Milinda Siriwardana a send-off by pointing towards the pavilion.

Roy, who scored a 39-ball 42, was fined 30 percent of his match fee while Willey, who took two wickets for 26, was docked 15 percent, the ICC said on Sunday.

Both players later admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC match referee Jeff Crowe which meant there was no need for formal hearings.

