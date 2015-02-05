England's captain Eoin Morgan (C) stands with team mates during the presentations after their loss to Australia in their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket final match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Factbox on the England squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Replaced Alastair Cook in December and charged with rejuvenating the team with his bold and innovative leadership style. Led the side to Tri-Series final against Australia but a heavy defeat raised familiar doubts about the England side.

Coach: Peter Moores

In his second spell in charge of the team. Bowed to pressure to fire the under-performing Cook as captain and desperate to mark his mark in a major tournament for the first time.

Squad - Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes.

Key batsman: Ian Bell

The senior batsman has struck a rich vein of form at the top of the order and will play a key role in building the innings, while the more flamboyant stroke-makers around him make hay. England's leading one-day international run-scorer.

Key bowler: Steven Finn

Has returned to form following a disastrous Ashes tour in 2013-14 and has the height to trouble any batsman with pace and steepling bounce.

World Cup record: 1975 - semi-finalists; 1979 - runners-up; 1983 - semi-finalists; 1987 - runners-up; 1992 - runners-up; 1996 - quarter-finalists; 1999 - group stage; 2003 - group stage; 2007 - super eight; 2011 - quarter-finalists

Overall one-day playing record: Played 638, Won 307, Lost 303, Tied 7, No result 21.

Highest innings total: 391-4 v Bangladesh, Nottingham, 2005.

Lowest innings total: 86 v Australia, Manchester, 2001.

Most appearances: 197 - Paul Collingwood

Highest individual score: 167 not out - Robin Smith v Australia, Birmingham 1993.

Leading run-scorer: Ian Bell - 5,154.

Best bowling: 6-31, Paul Collingwood v Bangladesh 2005.

Leading wicket-taker: James Anderson - 264.

Highest partnership: 250 - Andrew Strauss and Jonathan Trott v Bangladesh, 2010.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 108 - Paul Collingwood.

Most dismissals: 163 - Alec Stewart

