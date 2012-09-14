COLOMBO, Sept 14 England captain Stuart Broad
may have thought travelling to Sri Lanka for the Twenty 20 World
Cup would offer respite from the Kevin Pietersen saga but it
dominated his first news conference.
Pietersen has been frozen out of the England set-up since
allegedly sending "provocative" text messages about his own team
mates to players in the South Africa side last month.
Even at a distance of 9,000 km from home the controversy
surrounding the 32-year-old batsman continues to stalk Broad and
his players as they prepare to defend their world title.
The England skipper was bombarded with the words "Kevin
Pietersen" as he faced his first question from the media on
Friday and the topic is unlikely to go away anytime soon.
Broad tried to bat away the issue diplomatically, reminding
reporters that England had started planning for life after
Pietersen several months ago.
The South African-born batsman had announced his retirement
from limited overs cricket earlier this year before making
himself available again in August.
"I think it was the second of June when KP retired from the
one-day and Twenty20 format so we have had a bit of time to plan
without him," Broad said of the player who was named 'man of the
tournament' when they won the Twenty20 World Cup two years ago.
"We've been planning for a while, and the 15 guys who are
here are really excited to be here and have the opportunity to
represent England in a 'World Cup'.
"That's what you want, and it's an extremely proud moment to
lead those guys on to the field of play."
Broad is confident his squad, including eight of the
triumphant 2010 team, will produce the kind of performances that
will make the fans back home forget about the Pietersen affair.
"We have a bowling unit that can restrict the opposition
well," all-rounder Broad said.
"We've got some talented players here, we've played some
really good Twenty20 cricket over the past year, we've got
match-winners in the side.
"We saw Jos Buttler completely change the game the other
night in one over against South Africa at Edgbaston and that's
the sort of thing you need in Twenty20 cricket.
"It's hugely encouraging coming here. We've got to adapt to
the conditions very quickly. It's a great challenge for us all -
we're hugely excited to be here.
"There are not many guys who have played in ICC World
tournaments - they're amazing occasions, you have the best
players in the world here.
"I think eight of us were involved in the World Cup win in
2010 and hopefully we can share that experience and learn
quickly."
England begin their title defence in Colombo with Group C
games against Afghanistan on Sept. 21 and India two days later.
