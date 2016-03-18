American climber dies on Everest, Indian missing
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
MUMBAI Following are some records and milestones set during England's two-wicket victory over South Africa in the World Twenty20 Super 10 match on Friday.
230 runs - Highest ever total scored by England in a T20 match
230 runs - Highest successful run chase ever at a World Twenty20 tournament
230 runs - Highest ever total scored in India in a T20 match
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.