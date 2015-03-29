March 29 Factbox on the Australia cricket team after they won the World Cup for a record fifth time on Sunday, beating New Zealand by seven wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

World Cup record

1975 - finalist; 1979 - pool phase; 1983 - pool phase; 1987 - champions; 1992 - pool phase; 1996 - finalist; 1999 - champions; 2003 - champions; 2007 - champions; 2011 - quarter-finals; 2015 - champions

- -

Captain: Michael Clarke

Part of the Australian team that won the World Cup in 2007, he was in danger of missing this tournament after injuring his hamstring late last year. The injury required surgery but he made a complete recovery.

Announced before the match that this was his final One Day International for Australia.

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Scored the winning runs when Australia won the 1999 World Cup in London and took the final catch when Australia retained their title in Johannesburg four years later.

Lehmann joined compatriot Geoff Marsh as the only men to win the World Cup as a player and a coach.

Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

- -

How Australia won the 2015 World Cup:

Pool matches

Beat England by 111 runs - Finch's 135 and a 5-33 from medium pacer Marsh gave the co-hosts an easy win.

Match abandoned against Bangladesh - Match called of due to heavy rain without a ball being bowled at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Lost to New Zealand by one wicket - Starc's 6-28 could not compensate for a batting collapse.

Beat Afghanistan by 275 runs - Warner top-scored with 178 in an Australian run-feast.

Beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs - Maxwell smashed 102 in 53 balls to outshine Kumar Sangakkara ton.

Beat Scotland by seven wickets - Starc led Scotland's rout with four wickets for 14 before Australia chased down the target in 15.2 overs.

Quarter-final

Beat Pakistan by six wickets - Hazlewood led a spirited bowling effort with four wickets and the batsmen chased down a moderate target, despite an impressive spell from Wahab Riaz.

Semi-final

Beat India by 95 runs - Smith's century laid the foundation for a comprehensive win against the defending champions.

Final

Beat New Zealand by seven wickets - Mitchell Johnson and James Faulkner caputured three wickets each as Australia bowled out New Zealand for 183 in 45 overs. Clarke scored 74 and Smith finished 56 not out.

- -

2015 World Cup Averages Batting (List as runs, high score, average) S.Smith 402 105 67.00 D.Warner 345 178 49.28 G.Maxwell 324 102 64.80 A.Finch 280 135 35.00 S.Watson 208 67 41.60 M.Clarke 219 74 36.50 B.Haddin 126 43 42.00 G.Bailey 55 55 55.00 J.Faulkner 44 21 14.66 M.Johnson 31 27* 15.50 M.Marsh 31 23 10.33 M.Starc 0 0* 0.00 P.Cummins 7 7* - X.Doherty 0 0* - J.Hazlewood - - -

(* denotes not out)

Bowling (list as wickets, best-bowling, average) M.Starc 22 6/28 10.18 M.Johnson 15 4/22 21.73 J.Faulkner 10 3/36 19.70 J.Hazlewood 7 4/35 25.14 G.Maxwell 6 2/43 36.33 M.Marsh 5 5/33 13.80 P.Cummins 5 3/42 16.00 S.Watson 2 1/18 85.50 M.Clarke 1 1/14 14.00