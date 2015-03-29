MELBOURNE, March 29 Following is a list of the man of the match in the cricket World Cup final and the player of the tournament.

- - - Year Man of the match Player of the tournament 1975 Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 1979 Viv Richards (West Indies) - 1983 Mohinder Amarnath (India) - 1987 Davin Boon (Australia) - 1992 Wasim Akram (Pakistan) Martin Crowe (New Zealand) 1996 Aravinda de Silva (SLanka) Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 1999 Shane Warne (Australia) Lance Klusener (South Africa) 2003 Ricky Ponting (Australia) Sachin Tendulkar (India) 2007 Adam Gilchrist (Australia) Glenn McGrath (Australia) 2011 MS Dhoni (India) Yuvraj Singh (India) 2015 James Faulkner (Australia) Mitchell Starc (Australia)

^^ Player of the tournament was awarded from the 1992 World Cup