MELBOURNE, March 27 Australia opener Aaron Finch said he never feared for his place in the side during his lean spell at the World Cup and having found some runs will be raring to go in Sunday's final at his home ground.

Finch hit an uncharacteristically scrappy 81 in a match-winning partnership of 182 with Steve Smith as Australia beat India by 95 runs on Thursday to set up a final meeting with New Zealand.

"It wasn't my best innings, I had to grind a little bit but I was fortunate to have Steve Smith at the other end," he told reporters at Melbourne airport on Friday.

"He sort of kept that partnership flowing while I was trying to grind it out and get down the other end."

The Sydney victory takes the muscular right-hander back home to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the site of the impressive 135 with which he opened the tournament.

Only 64 more runs followed until he hit his stride, albeit uncertainly, against India in an innings skipper Michael Clarke described as "a real positive for Finchy and for the team".

"I didn't feel like I was hitting the ball badly," he said. "I felt like I was hitting it nicely in the nets for the last couple of weeks so I wasn't overly worried about my form.

"It was just a case of getting in and getting through the initial new ball."

Clarke was so convinced that Thursday's innings would prove a watershed for Finch that he twice predicted a century for the 28-year-old in Sunday's final.

"Don't be surprised if he walks out on Sunday and makes an unbelievable hundred. I think that innings will do him a world of good," Clarke said after the semi-final victory.

"When he walked off, I think he was a little bit disappointed with the way he batted, or with the way it felt, but I think he did a fantastic job.

"I think that time in the middle will allow him on Sunday to walk out and play with freedom. Don't be surprised if he makes a big hundred."

Certainly Australians would expect more explosive batting from Finch and perhaps he will provide it back at the ground where he plays his state cricket for Victoria.

"It's a place I love playing," he said. "I've played a lot of cricket there now and it's a pretty special place. When it's packed out, 100,000 people, it's going to be amazing. Not a better place to be.

"I think as the tournament's gone on we're getting better and better, which is fantastic. I think when you look down our list, everyone's contributing, which is a huge factor." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)