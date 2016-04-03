KOLKATA, April 3 West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite smashed a remarkable four successive sixes in the last over as they beat England by four wickets to win their second World Twenty20 title on Sunday.

Brathwaite's heroics alongside Marlon Samuels, who remained unbeaten on 85, saw West Indies, the 2012 champions, win with two balls to spare, sparking jubilant scenes at Eden Park.

Put in to bat, 2010 champions England rode Joe Root's 54 to post 155 for nine wickets in their 20 overs as Dwayne Bravo and Brathwaite picked up three wickets apiece for West Indies. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ken Ferris)