Juve have more belief than two years ago, says Chiellini
The current Juventus side have more self belief than the team which finished runners-up in the Champions League two years ago, defender Giorgio Chiellini said on Monday.
MELBOURNE Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc was named the player of the tournament after his team beat New Zealand by seven wickets to win the World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
The 25-year-old left-arm quick finished with 22 wickets in the tournament, tied with New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult though having played a match lesser than his Tasmanian rival.
Starc bowled fast and swung the ball both ways during the tournament and his wickets came at an average of just over 10.
His best bowling display came in Australia's pool stage loss against New Zealand in Auckland when he almost won his team the match with figures of 6-28.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
The current Juventus side have more self belief than the team which finished runners-up in the Champions League two years ago, defender Giorgio Chiellini said on Monday.
Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani could return to his former club Napoli after his contract with the Ligue 1 club ends in 2020, he said on Monday.