KOLKATA West Indies captain Darren Sammy hopes their test team will get inspiration from Sunday's World Twenty20 triumph and climb up the rankings in the longest format of the game.

The all-rounder led the Caribbean side to their second World T20 title in the last three editions as they beat 2010 champions England by four wickets thanks to a remarkable four successive sixes from Carlos Brathwaite at Eden Gardens.

But the West Indies test side, who ruled the format for 15 years until the 1980s, languish eighth out of 10 in the world.

"We get lot of stick where we go because of the way we play test cricket," Sammy told reporters, with the trophy glittering in front of him. "T20 and tests are totally different formats and you can't compare the two. We are very good in T20 cricket.

"The fact is that we haven't been able to play a brand of test cricket that allows us to win.

"They (the test team) could take inspiration from the way we play T20. Hopefully, this win can inspire our test cricketers to be better."

West Indies had a tumultuous build-up to the tournament with the players busy sorting out a contractual dispute with their board just weeks ahead of the start and they did not play a single international T20 in 2016 before arriving in India.

The players drew a lot of flak for their threats to boycott the tournament and few observers gave them a chance of finishing as champions.

Sammy said the players were very focused and aware that winning the title was the only way to answer their critics.

"This means a lot. Not only for us as a team but for our fans all over the world and the cricket in the region," Sammy said, adding that he was not sure when he would be back in the West Indies dressing room again.

"I don't see a T20 schedule for this year so this tournament meant a lot.

"This T20 team brings smiles across the faces of all the Caribbean fans. We entertain and that is what we will continue to do."

