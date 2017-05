Feb 4 Fixtures for the cricket World Cup that will be jointly held by Australia and New Zealand from Feb. 14-March 29, 2015: Feb 14 Sri Lanka v New Zealand, Christchurch England v Australia, Melbourne Feb 15 South Africa v Zimbabwe, Hamilton India v Pakistan, Adelaide Feb 16 West Indies v Ireland, Nelson Feb 17 New Zealand v Scotland, Dunedin Feb 18 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Canberra Feb 19 Zimbabwe v UAE, Nelson Feb 20 England v New Zealand, Wellington Feb 21 Pakistan v West Indies, Christchurch Australia v Bangladesh, Brisbane Feb 22 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Dunedin South Africa v India, Melbourne Feb 23 England v Scotland, Christchurch Feb 24 West Indies v Zimbabwe, Canberra Feb 25 Ireland v UAE, Brisbane Feb 26 Afghanistan v Scotland, Dunedin Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Melbourne Feb 27 South Africa v West Indies, Sydney Feb 28 Australia v New Zealand, Auckland India v UAE, Perth March 1 England v Sri Lanka, Wellington Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Brisbane March 3 South Africa v Ireland, Canberra March 4 Pakistan v UAE, Napier Australia v Afghanistan, Perth March 5 Bangladesh v Scotland, Nelson March 6 India v West Indies, Perth March 7 South Africa v Pakistan, Auckland Zimbabwe v Ireland, Hobart March 8 New Zealand v Afghanistan, Napier Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney March 9 England v Bangladesh, Adelaide March 10 India v Ireland, Hamilton March 11 Sri Lanka v Scotland, Hobart March 12 South Africa v UAE, Wellington March 13 Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hamilton England v Afghanistan, Sydney March 14 India v Zimbabwe, Auckland Australia v Scotland, Hobart March 15 West Indies v UAE, Napier Pakistan v Ireland, Adelaide March 18 Quarter-final 1, Sydney March 19 Quarter-final 2, Melbourne March 20 Quarter-final 3, Adelaide March 21 Quarter-final 4, Wellington March 24 Semi-final 1, Auckland March 25 Semi-final 2, Sydney March 29 Final, Melbourne (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)