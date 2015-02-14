Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
List of players who have claimed hat-tricks in the Cricket World Cup after England's Steven Finn achieved the feat against Australia on Saturday.
- - -
1987: Chetan Sharma (India) v New Zealand (Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith, Ewen Chatfield)
1999: Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) v Zimbabwe (Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle, Pommie Mbangwa)
2003: Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) v Bangladesh (Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful, Ehsanul Haque)
2003: Brett Lee (Australia) v Kenya (Kennedy Otieno, Brijal Patel, David Obuya)
2007: Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) v South Africa (Shaun Pollock, Andrew Hall, Jacques Kallis, Makhaya Ntini)*
2011: Kemar Roach (West Indies) v Netherlands (Pieter Seelaar, Bernard Loots, Berend Westdijk)
2011: Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) v Kenya (Tanmay Mishra, Peter Ongondo, Shem Ngoche)
2015: Steven Finn (England) v Australia (Brad Haddin, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Johnson)
* Malinga got four wickets in four balls
(Compiled by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.