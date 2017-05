March 9 Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between India and Ireland at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand:

- - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Pakistan by 76 runs

Beat South Africa by 130 runs

Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets

Beat West Indies by four wickets

- -

Remaining Pool B matches: Zimbabwe (March 14)

- -

Best performers so far: Dhawan (233 runs); Ashwin (nine wickets)

- - - -

IRELAND

Captain: William Porterfield

Coach: Phil Simmons

Squad: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, George Dockrell, Max Sorensen, Andrew McBrine, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat West Indies by four wickets

Beat UAE by two wickets

Lost to South Africa by 201 runs

Beat Zimbabwe by five runs

- -

Remaining Pool B match: Pakistan (March 15)

- -

Best performers: Joyce (233 runs); Alex Cusack, Kevin O'Brien (six wickets)

- - - -

India v Ireland head-to-head:

June 23, 2007 - India won by nine wickets in Belfast

March 6, 2011 - India won by five wickets in Bangalore (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)