HAMILTON, New Zealand, March 10 Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and Ireland at Seddon Park on Tuesday:

- - - -

India innings (chasing 260 for victory)

1st over - John Mooney takes the new ball. Rohit Sharma hits the first boundary of the innings through point. IND: 5-0

3rd over - Shikhar Dhawan gets his first four to midwicket and then is dropped by bowler Mooney. IND: 12-0

7th over - Dhawan is dropped again off Mooney. William Porterfield dives and then juggles the ball at backward point but can't hang on to it. Sharma smacks a four and a six off the last two balls of the over to rub salt into the wound. IND: 36-0

8th over - Dhawan comes down the track to take on Alex Cusack and hits him for consecutive fours. IND: 44-0

9th over - Seamer Stuart Thompson comes on to bowl his first over at the World Cup and Dhawan welcomes him with a six into the crowd at square leg followed by a pulled four to midwicket. Seven wides among the 18 runs off the over. IND: 62-0

10th over - Spinner George Dockrell comes on and Sharma hits him for six off the second ball, scoring his 4,000th run in one-day internationals in the process. IND: 73-0

15th over - Sharma single brings up the 100 partnership for the openers. IND: 103-0

16th over - Dhawan is the first of the pair to reach his fifty, tucking a single through square leg. He celebrates his 13th ODI half century with a straight six and a four. IND: 121-0

19th over - Sharma takes a couple of steps and smashes a six over the covers to reach the half century, his 25th in ODIs. IND: 134-0

21st over - Kevin O'Brien comes on and Dhawan hits his first delivery just over the square leg boundary rope for six. IND: 152-0

24th over - Sharma chops on for 64 to brighten Thompson's day a little. The opening partnership was worth 174 runs. Virat Kohli is the new batsman. IND: 174-1

25th over - Just a single off O'Brien's third over with Kohli yet to get off the mark. IND: 175-1

26th over - Kohli finally gets off the mark with a single on his 10th ball. IND: 178-1

27th over - Dhawan gets two runs on the second ball and then a single on the fifth off O'Brien to get to his eighth ODI hundred in 84 balls. IND: 183-1

28th over - Kohli powerfully lifts Thompson for a six over long-on. Dhawan (100) then tries to play across the line and gets a leading edge as Porterfield runs back to take a tumbling catch at cover. IND: 191-2

30th over - Kohli slaps a delivery from Thompson to long-on for his first four. IND: 203-2

31st over - Ajinkya Rahane gets his first four with a crisp drive down the ground off O'Brien. IND: 210-2

32nd over - Rahane cuts Thomson to the point boundary for another four. IND: 218-2

33rd over - Mooney comes back and Rahane gets two fours with crisp cover-drives. IND: 228-2

34th over - India take the batting powerplay and Kohli picks up a four with a well-placed cut off Cusack. IND: 236-2

35th over - Ireland review the umpire's not out decision against Rahane but lose the appeal. Rahane gets an edge off Mooney to the third man for four on the last ball. IND: 242-2

36th over - Another four for Rahane as he guides Cusack past the short third man fielder and then Kohli cuts powerfully for the second boundary of the over. IND: 254-2

37th over - Kohli finishes it off with a solid cover drive to the fence off O'Brien. India win in 36.5 overs, losing two wickets for their fifth straight victory. IND: 260-2

- - - -

Ireland innings

- - - -

8th over - Ireland captain William Porterfield leads from the front after winning the toss as his team races to their half century with all wickets still intact. IRE: 57-0

15th over - Paul Stirling (42) hits a simple catch to Ajinkya Rahane at long-off from the bowling of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after adding 89 for the first wicket with captain William Porterfield. IRE: 89-1

18th over - Ed Joyce is bowled for two trying to cut Suresh Raina's off spin. IRE: 93-2

30th over - Niall O'Brien takes on Rohit Sharma and belts two fours off the first two balls of the over. IRE: 142-2

32nd over - Mohit Sharma makes a key breakthrough when Porterfield (67) tries to hit the ball through the onside and offers an easy catch for Umesh Yadav at mid-off. IRE: 146-3

37th over - Big shout for a catch at leg gully off Ashwin. Balbirnie survives after India review the call when technology shows the ball hit his shoulder. IRE: 181-3

39th over - Balbirnie departs after a run-a-ball 24 in a 61-run partnership with Niall O'Brien. Ashwin gets some extra bounce and Balbirnie gets a top edge which Mohammed Shami takes on the run. IRE: 206-4

40th over - Shami has dangerman Kevin O'Brien caught behind for one. IRE: 212-5

42nd over - Ireland are rocking after Gary Wilson is dismissed for six, his attempted sweep off Ravindra Jadeja taking a top edge which a diving Ajinkya Rahane takes well. IRE: 226-6

43rd over - Niall O'Brien's fine innings ends when he hits the ball straight to Yadav at backward square leg off the bowling of Shami. O'Brien hit 75 runs off 75 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Stuart Thompson follows him back to the dressing room three balls later for two, run out by Virat Kohli's direct hit. IRE: 227-8

46th over - Yadav gets among the wickets when George Dockrell (six) attempts the pull but only manages a thick edge which Mahendra Singh Dhoni swallows up behind the stumps. Alex Cusack is Ireland's last man. IRE: 243-9

49th over - Shami delivery gets big on Cusack (11) and his top edge is caught by Yadav at third man. John Mooney 12 not out. Shami finishes with figures of 3-41. IRE: 259 all out.

- - (Reporting by John Mehaffey/Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Sudipto Ganguly)