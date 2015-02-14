Students give thumbs-up to wish the Indian cricket team luck, as they hold a giant cut-out replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy, at a school in Chennai, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Factbox on Sunday's World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval:

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match

PAKISTAN

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Coach: Waqar Younis

Squad: Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, Younus Khan, Misbah, Harris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match

India v Pakistan head to head:

Total played: 126

India won 50, Pakistan won 72; no result 4

Played at the Adelaide Oval:

Jan 25, 2000 - India won by 48 runs

Last match:

March 2, 2014 – Pakistan won by one wicket in Dhaka

