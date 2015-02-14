Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Factbox on Sunday's World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval:
INDIA
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma.
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match
PAKISTAN
Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq
Coach: Waqar Younis
Squad: Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, Younus Khan, Misbah, Harris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah.
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First match
India v Pakistan head to head:
Total played: 126
India won 50, Pakistan won 72; no result 4
Played at the Adelaide Oval:
Jan 25, 2000 - India won by 48 runs
Last match:
March 2, 2014 – Pakistan won by one wicket in Dhaka
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.