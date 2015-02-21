MELBOURNE Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool B match between India and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

SOUTH AFRICA

Captain: AB de Villiers

Coach: Russell Domingo

Squad: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs

Best performers so far: Jean-Paul Duminty (115 runs); Imran Tahir (3 wickets); AB de Villiers (3 catches)

- -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Pakistan by 76 runs

Best performers so far: Virat Kohli (107 runs); Mohammad Shami (4 wickets); Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3 catches)

- -

India v South Africa head to head:

Total played: 70

India won 25, South Africa won 42; no results: 3

Last match:

Dec. 8, 2013 - South Africa won by 134 runs in Durban

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Julian Linden)