MELBOURNE Feb 22 Latest highlights from the World Cup Pool B clash between India and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India won the toss and elected to bat first.

India innings:

3rd over - A terrible mix-up between India's openers and a brilliant piece of fielding by South Africa captain AB de Villiers results in Rohit Sharma trudging off with a six-ball duck. De Villiers' direct hit, from over 20 metres and almost perpendicular to the wicket, has a stumbling Sharma a foot short of his ground. India: 9-1.

5th over - Generating express pace, Steyn softens up Shikhar Dhawan with some short-pitched bowling and the opener clumsily checks a pull shot that falls just shy of a diving Wayne Parnell at short mid-wicket. India 10-1.

8th over - With Steyn proving a handful, Dhawan and number three batsman Virat Kohli go after Vernon Philander, each smacking a boundary to take 10 runs off the seamer. India: 29-1.

9th over - De Villiers introduces leg-spinner Imran Tahir into the attack. Concedes three runs in a tidy over. India: 32-1.

10th over - Seamer Morne Morkel introduced into the attack and Dhawan, looking increasingly comfortable, slices him over point to the fence. India: 36-1.

