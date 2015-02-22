(After match is over)

MELBOURNE Feb 22 Highlights from the World Cup Pool B clash between India and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India won by 130 runs.

India won the toss and elected to bat first.

- -

South Africa innings:

1st over - Umesh Yadav bangs his second delivery short and Quinton de Kock went for a hook but manages a top-edge that went one bounce to the boundary. South Africa: 6 for no loss.

4th over - Mohammed Shami gives India breakthrough with a fuller delivery that de Kock drives to Virat Kohli who takes a low catch at mid-off. South Africa 12-1.

9th over - Hashim Amla survives a run out chance after Ajinkya Rahane stops his drive at cover and hurls it back with the batsman a long way out. Suresh Raina backs up but his underarm throw misses stump. South Africa 30-1.

11th over - Mohit Sharma dismisses Amla with a short delivery which the batsman tries to pull but only manages to top-edge. Shami takes a well-judged catch over his head. South Africa 43-2.

15th over - After three tight overs, AB de Villiers hits Sharma's last two deliveries for boundary. South Africa: 61-2.

17th over - Yadav returns for a second spell and is hit for two boundaries by Faf du Plessis in an 11-run over. South Africa: 74-2

22nd over - Du Plessis displays nimble footwork, hitting Ravichandran Ashwin for two boundaries in the over to take his team past 100. South Africa: 107-2.

23rd over - South Africa lose their skipper who pays the price for going for a risky second run. MS Dhoni collects Mohit Sharma's throw from sweeper cover to remove the bails and the third umpire confirms de Villiers was short of his crease. South Africa: 108-3.

26th over - Du Plessis takes a single off Ashwin to bring up his 13th ODI fifty. South Africa: 121-3.

29th over - Mohit Sharma dismisses the dangerous du Plessis with his first delivery of the over. Du Plessis charges down the track and hits it straight to Shikhar Dhawan at mid-off. South Africa: 142-4.

32nd over - JP Duminy falls to Ashwin, paying the price for a fluffed reverse sweep. The ball hits his glove and balloons to Raina at slip. South Africa: 148-5.

35th over - Wheels come off South Africa's chase as the Proteas lose two wickets in the over. David Miller dives but his bat is in air when Dhoni removes the bail. Two balls later, Vernon Philander uses review but cannot overturn a leg before decision. South Africa: 156-7.

37th over - Shami returns and strikes with his second ball which Dale Steyn hit straight to Dhawan at cover point. South Africa: 161-8.

38th over - Morne Morkel's slog-sweep goes horribly wrong as he misses it and the angling Ashwin delivery hits the top of his leg stump. South Africa 162-9.

41st over - Ravindra Jadeja begins over with a wide but traps Imran Tahir leg before as South Africa are all out for 177.

- -

India innings:

3rd over - A terrible mix-up between India's openers and a brilliant piece of fielding by South Africa captain AB de Villiers results in Rohit Sharma trudging off with a six-ball duck. De Villiers' direct hit, from over 20 metres and almost perpendicular to the wicket, has a stumbling Sharma a foot short of his ground. India: 9-1.

5th over - Generating express pace, Dale Steyn softens up Shikhar Dhawan with some short-pitched bowling and the opener clumsily checks a pull shot that falls just shy of a diving Wayne Parnell at short mid-wicket. India 10-1.

8th over - With Steyn proving a handful, Dhawan and number three batsman Virat Kohli go after Vernon Philander, each smacking a boundary to take 10 runs off the seamer. India: 29-1.

9th over - De Villiers introduces leg-spinner Imran Tahir into the attack. Concedes three runs in a tidy over. India: 32-1.

10th over - Seamer Morne Morkel introduced into the attack and Dhawan, looking increasingly comfortable, slices him over point to the fence. India: 36-1.

15th over - Philander leaves the field with an apparent hamstring problem. India: 61-1

17th over - Tahir hits Dhawan on the front pad and South Africa appeal heartily after the deflection pops up in the air and is caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. The appeal is turned down and South Africa mull a review but decide against it. India: 70-1.

18th over - Dhawan brings up his 50 by smashing a boundary off all-rounder Parnell past third man. India: 77-1.

20th over - Diving right at backward point, Hashim Amla puts down a tough but quite catchable cut shot by Dhawan on 53 off the bowling of Parnell. India: 83-1.

22nd over - Huge pro-India crowd roars as their team given a free hit when Parnell adjudged to have no-balled, a decision shown to be wrong by the television replay. Kohli smacks the bowler for two runs. India: 94-1

25th over - Steyn growls his displeasure at team mate Faf du Plessis when the fielder gives up a second run from overthrows in the over with a deflection from a needless throw at the stumps. India: 123-1.

28th over - Kohli dismissed for 46 when he bashes a full toss off Tahir straight to Faf du Plessis at short mid-wicket. Partnership with Dhawan broken after 127 runs. India: 138-2.

33rd over - Next man in Ajinkya Rahane pulls Parnel for a boundary and edge eludes wicket keeper de Kock for another four. India 170-2.

35th over - Rahane hits a wide Parnell delivery to backward point boundary. Dhawan reaches his seventh ODI century with a boundary off the final delivery of the over. India: 183-2.

36th over - India take batting powerplay. Rahane hits Duminy's fifth delivery through extra cover and follows it up with another boundary, this time through fine leg. India: 195-2.

39th over - Morkel's second delivery rises alarmingly but no harm to Rahane, who responds with two boundaries in the over. India: 214-2.

40th over - Dhawan picks Steyn's slower delivery and sends it over mid-on for a flat six. Steyn bangs the next one short and Dhawan guides it over the wicketkeeper's head to register his highest ODI score. India: 227-2.

41st over - Dhawan walks across and nonchalantly flicks Morkel's second delivery over the square leg boundary. Rahane takes a single off the final delivery to bring up his fifty in 40 balls. India: 237-2.

43rd over - Rahane charges out to hit Tahir's second delivery to clear the long-on fielder for a six. India: 254-2.

44th over - Dhawan falls after making 137, trying to pull a short Parnell delivery only to find Amla at long leg. Next man in Suresh Raina opens his account with a boundary. India: 266-3.

45th over - Substitute fielder Rilee Rossouw drops Raina at deep square leg but redeems himself two balls later, taking a chest high catch to send back the batsman. India: 271-4.

46th over - Rahane hits his third six, hitting Steyn over mid-off but is trapped leg before by the next, trying to hit it through leg side. India: 278-5.

48th over - De Villiers ends Ravindra Jadeja's brief stay with a direct throw at the non-striker's stumps after the batsman set off for a risky single. India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits Parnell for three successive boundaries which unsettles the bowler who follows up with a wide delivery. India: 297-6.

49th over - Ravichandran Ashwin takes three runs off Morkel's fourth delivery to take India past the 300-mark. Dhoni falls immediately, caught behind off a short delivery. India: 302-7.

50th over - Mohammed Shami hits Steyn for a boundary through long leg but India manage only five runs off a tight over. India: 307-7.

- - (Compiled by Ian Ransom/Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Tom Hayward)