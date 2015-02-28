Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
PERTH Highlights from Saturday's cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and United Arab Emirates at the WACA in Perth:
India won by nine wickets.
UAE won the toss and elected to bat.
UAE innings:
1st over - Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings with a big wide down the leg side which Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot stop. Andri Berenger hits a crisp drive through covers for the first four. UAE: 6-0
2nd over - Umesh Yadav takes the second new ball and bowls a steep bouncer to Amjad Ali whose top edge lands just out of reach of a diving Rohit Sharma at square leg. Another bouncer and Berenger (4) falls after a top edge to Dhoni. UAE: 7-1
4th over - Yadav troubles Ali throughout the over and ends with a maiden. UAE: 12-1
5th over - Ali (4) now goes for a pull off Kumar and gets a thin edge to Dhoni as UAE lose their second wicket. UAE: 13-2
6th over - Another maiden from Yadav, this time to Krishna Chandran. UAE: 13-2
9th over - Khurram Khan slaps a short and wide delivery from Kumar for a four through wide third man. UAE: 24-2
10th over - Chadran edges one between the second and third slip for a single off Yadav. UAE: 28-2
11th over - Off-spinner Ravichadran Ashwin comes on and strikes on his second ball. Chandran (4) gloves a ball to Suresh Raina at leg slip. UAE: 29-3
12th over - Second bowling change as Dhoni brings on his third paceman Mohit Sharma. Swapnil Patil picks up a four on the second ball with a cut to point. UAE: 34-3
15th over - Ashwin picks up his second wicket as Patil (7) edges him to a diving Shikhar Dhawan at slip. UAE: 41-4
17th over - Khurram goes for a sweep and gets a top edge to give Ashwin his third scalp with Raina taking the catch. Dhoni appeals for a caught behind on the last ball off Rohan Mustafa but decides against a review. UAE: 44-5
18th over - UAE centurion from their last match, Shaiman Anwar, pulls Mohit to square leg for a four. UAE: 49-5
19th over - Mustafa tucks away Ashwin for a two and brings up the 50 for the team. UAE: 51-5
20th over - Mustafa (2) is given out lbw off Mohit and the batsman wastes the review for his team. UAE: 54-6
22nd over - Raina takes his third catch of the innings to remove Amjad Javed for two and give left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja his first wicket. Mohammad Naveed gets off the mark with a slog for six then is dropped by a diving Raina in the slips. UAE: 67-7.
23rd over - Naveed's luck quickly runs out when he is bowled by Ashwin, who finished with career-best figures of 4-25 from his 10 overs. UAE: 68-8.
24th over - Jadeja picks up his second wicket when he bowls Mohammad Tauqir around his legs for one. UAE: 71-9.
32nd over - Anwar edges Yadav between wicketkeeper and first slip for a boundary to help UAE get to 100. But two balls later, he is cleaned bowled by Yadav for 35, that featured six fours. UAE: all out 102 in 31.3 overs.
- -
India innings:
1st over - Rohit Sharma hits a cracking backfoot drive off Mohammad Naveed to get India started. IND: 4-0
3rd over - Rohit top edges a short ball to the third man boundary off Naveed for his second four. IND: 10-0
4th over - Manjula Guruge sends down a maiden over against the in-form Shikhar Dhawan. IND: 10-0
5th over - Dhawan gets his first boundary with a crisp on-drive off Naveed and then cracks him through covers for another four. IND: 19-0
6th over - Rohit pulls Guruge for a massive six over fine leg. IND: 25-0
7th over - Another well-timed on-drive for Dhawan off Naveed and he gets his third four. He then plays an uppish drive and Rohan Mustafa pulls off a one-handed blinder at point. IND: 30-1
8th over - Virat Kohli plays an on-drive off Guruge for his first four. IND: 34-1
9th over - Consecutive boundaries for Rohit off Naveed, who is punished for bowling short. The batsman plays an off-drive to pick up his third four of the over. IND: 46-1
10th over - Kohli punches Guruge away for a four. IND: 52-1
11th over - Amjad Javed comes on and Rohit drives him over mid-off for a four. IND: 59-1
13th over - Another lovely on-drive from Kohli off Javed for a four. IND: 66-1
14th over - Kohli smashes Krishna Chandran through the covers for his fourth boundary. IND: 72-1
15th over - Captain Mohammad Tauqir brings himself on and gets hit for two consecutive fours through covers by Rohit. IND: 83-1
16th over - A 40-minute dinner break is taken after the 16th over with India 88-1, needing just 15 more runs for victory.
17th over - In the first over after play resumes, Rohit cuts Tauqir to the boundary rope to reach his half-century off 48 balls. IND: 94-1.
19th over - Rohit hits Tauqir down the ground for four to seal India's nine-wicket victory with 187 balls remaining. Rohit finished 57 not out, Kohli 33 not out. IND: 104-1 from 18.5 overs.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien and Julian Linden)
NEW DELHI The National Basketball Association (NBA) opened its first academy in India on Tuesday, hoping the facility on the outskirts of Delhi will trigger the game's growth in a country obsessed with cricket.