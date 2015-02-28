PERTH Feb 28 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and United Arab Emirates at the WACA in Perth:

UAE won the toss and elected to bat first.

UAE innings:

1st over - Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings with a big wide down the leg side which Mahendra Singh Dhoni can not collect cleanly and goes for an extra run. Andri Berenger hits a crisp drive through covers for the first four. UAE: 6-0

2nd over - Umesh Yadav takes the second new ball and bowls a steep bouncer to Amjad Ali whose top edge lands just out of reach of a diving Rohit Sharma at square leg. Another bouncer and Berenger (4) falls after a top edge to Dhoni. UAE: 7-1

4th over - Yadav troubles Ali throughout the over and ends with a maiden. UAE: 12-1

5th over - Ali (4) now goes for a pull off Kumar and gets a thin edge to Dhoni as UAE lose their second wicket. UAE: 13-2

6th over - Another maiden from Yadav, this time to Krishna Chandran. UAE: 13-2

9th over - Khurram Khan slaps a short and wide delivery from Kumar for a four through wide third man. UAE: 24-2

10th over - Chadran edges one between the second and third slip for a single off Yadav. UAE: 28-2

11th over - Off-spinner Ravichadran Ashwin comes on and strikes on his second ball. Chandran (4) gloves a ball to Suresh Raina at leg slip. UAE: 29-3

12th over - Second bowling change as Dhoni brings on his third paceman Mohit Sharma. Swapnil Patil picks up a four on the second ball with a cut to point. UAE: 34-3

15th over - Ashwin picks up his second wicket as Patil (7) edges him to a diving Shikhar Dhawan at slip. UAE: 41-4

17th over - Khurram goes for a sweep and gets a top edge to give Ashwin his third scalp. Dhoni appeals for a caught behind on the last ball off Rohan Mustafa but decides against a review. UAE: 44-5

18th over - UAE centurion from last match, Shaiman Anwar, pulls Mohit to square leg for a four. UAE: 49-5

19th over - Mustafa tucks away Ashwin for a two and brings up the 50 for the team. UAE: 51-5

20th over - Mustafa (2) is given out lbw off Mohit and the batsman wastes the review for his team. UAE: 54-6 (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien and Julian Linden)