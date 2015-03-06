West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons (C) and team mate Jonathan Carter sit on the drinks cart during a break in their Cricket World Cup match against India in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Mohammed Shami (L) and Suresh Raina (C) celebrate after West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith was caught by wicket keeper MS Dhoni (R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's cricket team celebrate after West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith (not pictured) was caught out by wicket keeper MS Dhoni (2nd R) during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

West Indies batsman Dwayne Smith walks off the field after he was caught out by India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

India's Ravindra Jadeja drops a catch off West Indies batsman Darren Sammy during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and MS Dhoni collide on the pitch as they gather runs during their win against the West Indies at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

PERTH Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and West Indies at the WACA on Friday.

West Indies were all out for 182.

- -

India innings

1st over - Jerome Taylor starts for West Indies and bowls a tidy over to concede two singles. IND: 2-0

2nd over - Captain Jason Holder concedes only a single run with the second new ball. IND: 3-0

3rd over - Shikhar Dhawan gets some width and slaps Taylor through the covers for the first boundary of the innings. IND: 8-0

5th over - Taylor strikes as Dhawan (9) edges one to Darren Sammy at second slip. IND: 12-1

6th over - Rohit Sharma gets his first four with a crisp drive off Holder. IND: 17-1

7th over - Taylor takes his second wicket as Rohit Sharma (7) gets an edge to the wicketkeeper. IND: 20-2

8th over - Kohli gets his first boundary with a push through the covers off Holder. IND: 25-2

9th over - Kohli drives between Taylor and mid-on for his second four. IND: 32-2

10th over - Kemar Roach comes on as the first bowling change for West Indies, replacing Holder. West Indies unsuccessfully ask for a review of a not out decision for a caught behind against Kohli. The batsman hits next ball though mid-wicket for a four. IND: 41-2

11th over - Kohli gets two boundaries off Taylor through mid-wicket. IND: 49-2

15th over - Rahane gets his first four with a pull off Andre Russell but the bowler gets the prized wicket of Kohli (33) on the last ball of the over. Kohli top-edges a pull to be caught at fine leg. IND: 63-3

18th over - Rahane (14) lofts Roach over mid off for a four but falls next ball, caught behind. The batsman reviews the decision but cannot get it overturned. IND: 78-4

19th over - Russell bowls short and the ball goes over the head of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the wicketkeeper for five wides. IND: 84-4

20th over - Suresh Raina gets his first four with a crisp straight drive off Roach. IND: 93-4

22nd over - Raina gets a glove off Holder down leg for four and also brings up India's hundred. IND: 103-4

23rd over - Dwayne Smith comes on and strikes to remove Raina (22) as the batsman gets an edge behind to the wicketkeeper. IND: 107-5

24th over - Dhoni gets a top edge off Holder for a four down the leg side. IND: 113-5

27th over - Ravindra Jadeja smashes Smith through the covers for four. IND: 122-5

28th over - Jadeja pulls Russell over the head of mid-on for four. IND: 128-5

30th over - Jadeja (13) miscues a pull off Russell to find Marlon Samuels at deep square leg, who juggles to hold on to the catch. IND: 135-6

32nd over - Dhoni gets a top edge for a six over third man off Russell. IND: 148-6

39th over - Dhoni gets his second four, smashing Smith through the covers to take India close to their target. IND: 181-6

40th over - Dhoni edges Samuels for four through third man to take India to victory. IND: 185-6

- -

West Indies innings

1st over - Mohammed Shami starts the bowling for India and Dwayne Smith cuts him through point for the first boundary of the innings. WI: 5-0

2nd over - Umesh Yadav takes the ball and bowls a tight over, giving away just a single to Smith. WI: 6-0

3rd over - Shami troubles Smith throughout the over and bowls a maiden. WI: 6-0

4th over - Another maiden and this time from Yadav to Chris Gayle. WI: 6-0

5th over - Smith (6) gets a thin edge off Shami to the wicketkeeper as West Indies lose their first wicket. It is a wicket maiden from Shami, with two runs coming on the first ball off a leg bye. WI: 8-1

6th over - Gayle gets off the mark on his 11th delivery with a single off Yadav to the leg side. WI: 10-1

7th over - Gayle goes for a wild swing off Shami and gets a top edge to third man where Yadav takes it but the ball pops out as his elbow hits the ground after a dive. WI: 14-1

8th over - Marlon Samuels (2) gets run out as Gayle stood his ground watching his miscued pull fall short of the fielder at mid-on. Gayle then hits the bowler for his first four over mid-off. Another top-edged cut shot from Gayle and this time Shami drops a tough chance. Gayle gets his first six through mid-wicket on the next ball. WI: 28-2

9th over - Another four for Gayle as he picks up Shami to wide long-on. But Shami has his revenge as Gayle (21) hits a top-edged pull straight to Mohit Sharma at deep square leg. WI: 35-3

10th over - Denesh Ramdin gets out for a golden duck as he drags Yadav back on to his stumps. Lendl Simmons gets off the mark on his first ball with three. WI: 38-4

12th over - First sign of spin as Mahendra Singh Dhoni brings on off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. WI: 44-4

13th over - Second bowling change as Mohit Sharma replaces Shami and Jonathan Carter drives him off the back foot to point for a boundary. WI: 49-4

14th over - Carter sweeps Ashwin for two runs to bring up the fifty for West Indies. WI: 51-4

16th over - Carter connects his sweep perfectly to get a four off Ashwin. WI: 61-4

17th over - Mohit gets a maiden over off Simmons. WI: 61-4

18th over - Carter gets his third four, this time with an edge to third man off Ashwin. WI: 67-4

19th over - Simmons (9) falls as he top edges a hook off Mohit to Yadav at deep fine leg. WI: 68-5

21st over - Mohit gets his second maiden over, keeping Darren Sammy stranded at one end. WI: 71-5

22nd over - Carter (21) tries another sweep off Ashwin but this time gets a top edge which Shami catches at deep fine leg. WI: 72-6

23rd over - Andre Russell pulls his second ball for a six off Mohit. Ravindra Jadeja drops a high catch from Sammy on the last ball. WI: 84-6

25th over - Russell (8) falls trying to hit Jadeja's first ball for a six. He gets a top edge which Virat Kohli comes in from long off to catch. WI: 88-7

26th over - Shami fails to stop the ball as Sammy gets his first four, with a cut shot off Ashwin. WI: 93-7

28th over - Jason Holder gets a single to third man off Yadav to bring up the 100 for West Indies. WI: 100-7

36th over - Sammy (26) gets an inside edge for a four off Shami but gets an outside edge to Dhoni next ball to lose his wicket. WI: 125-8

37th over - Holder hits Jadeja for a straight six after coming down the wicket. WI: 134-8

38th over - Holder pulls Shami for a four through mid-wicket and follows it up with a straight six. WI: 145-8

39th over - Jerome Taylor gets off the mark with a cut for four against Yadav. 150 also comes up for the batting side. WI: 151-8

40th over - Third six for Holder as he lofts Ashwin over long on. WI: 162-8

41st over - Another four for Holder as he hits Yadav over the head of mid-off for his third four. Rohit Sharma drops Taylor at mid-on. WI: 168-8

43rd over - Holder gets his second ODI fifty off 56 balls with a single off Yadav. Taylor (11) falls on the last ball as Yadav completes a catch off his own bowling. WI: 175-9

44th over - Holder hits Mohit through point for his fourth boundary. WI: 182-9

45th over - Jadeja finally gets Holder (57) out as Kohli completes a catch at long off. WI: 182 all out.

