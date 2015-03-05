Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni (helmet), during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Factbox on Friday's World Cup Pool B match between India and West Indies at the WACA in Perth:

- - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Pakistan by 76 runs

Beat South Africa by 130 runs

Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets

- -

Best performers so far: Dhawan (224 runs), Kohli (186 runs); Ashwin (8 wickets), Shami (6 wickets)

Remaining Pool B matches: v Ireland (March 10); v Zimbabwe (March 14)

- - - -

WEST INDIES

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Stuart Williams

Squad: Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Johnson Charles, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Ireland by four wickets

Beat Pakistan by 150 runs

Beat Zimbabwe by 73 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method)

Lost to South Africa by 257 runs

- -

Best performers so far: Gayle (258 runs), Marlon Samuels (192 runs); Jerome Taylor (nine wickets)

Remaining Pool B match: v UAE (March 15)

- - - -

India v West Indies head-to-head:

Total played: 115

West Indies won 60, India won 52, tie 1, no result 2

Last meeting:

Oct. 20, 2014 - Match in Kolkata abandoned without a ball being bowled.

- -

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)