March 5 Factbox on Friday's World Cup Pool B match between India and West Indies at the WACA in Perth:

- - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Pakistan by 76 runs

Beat South Africa by 130 runs

Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets

- -

Best performers so far: Dhawan (224 runs), Kohli (186 runs); Ashwin (8 wickets), Shami (6 wickets)

Remaining Pool B matches: v Ireland (March 10); v Zimbabwe (March 14)

- - - -

WEST INDIES

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Stuart Williams

Squad: Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Johnson Charles, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Ireland by four wickets

Beat Pakistan by 150 runs

Beat Zimbabwe by 73 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method)

Lost to South Africa by 257 runs

- -

Best performers so far: Gayle (258 runs), Marlon Samuels (192 runs); Jerome Taylor (nine wickets)

Remaining Pool B match: v UAE (March 15)

- - - -

India v West Indies head-to-head:

Total played: 115

West Indies won 60, India won 52, tie 1, no result 2

Last meeting:

Oct. 20, 2014 - Match in Kolkata abandoned without a ball being bowled.

