PERTH, March 6 West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat first in their World Cup Pool B match against defending champions India at the WACA on Friday.

The Caribbean side have replaced left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn with an extra fast bowler in Kemar Roach for the WACA, considered to be the fastest wicket in the world.

Twice champions West Indies were thrashed by 257 runs by South Africa last Friday and have also lost against Ireland in the tournament. They have defeated Pakistan and Zimbabwe for their two wins.

"Looks to be a good wicket, we want to put our runs on the board and defend it," fast bowler Holder said. "The wickets have been very good here. We just feel comfortable putting runs on the board and it's just up to us now to defend it.

"We just feel Kemar is more suited to the conditions," he said of the decision to bring in Roach.

India, who have won all three of their matches in the campaign, made one change from their victory over the United Arab Emirates at the same ground on Saturday.

Mohammed Shami has returned from injury and takes the place of pace bowling colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"I am not too disappointed. Looks like a wicket that won't change much," India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said at the toss. "Also I felt there was a bit of swing when we bowled in the other game.

"It just gives us good exposure if we are needed to chase later on in the tournament and we will be more ready for it."

India bowled out UAE, who opted to bat first, at the WACA for 102 and then chased down the total inside 19 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Teams:

West Indies - Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Jonathan Carter, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Holder (captain), Roach, Jerome Taylor

India - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shami, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)