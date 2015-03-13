India's batsmen Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and MS Dhoni walk off the field together following their four wicket victory against the West Indies at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

AUCKLAND Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between India and Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland:

- - - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Pakistan by 76 runs

Beat South Africa by 130 runs

Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets

Beat West Indies by four wickets

Beat Ireland by eight wickets

- -

Best performers so far: Dhawan (333 runs), Kohli (263 runs); Shami (12 wickets), Ashwin (11 wickets)

- - - -

ZIMBABWE

Captain: Elton Chigumbura

Coach: Dav Whatmore

Squad: Chamu Chibhahba, Sikander Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Elton Chigumbura, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Prosper Utseya

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to South Africa by 62 runs

Beat UAE by four wickets

Lost to West Indies by 73 runs (D/L method)

Lost to Pakistan by 20 runs

Lost to Ireland by five runs

- -

Best performers: Taylor (295 runs), Williams (289 runs);

Chatara (10 wickets)

- - - -

India v Zimbabwe head to head:

Played: 56

India won 44, Zimbabwe won 10; tied 2;

Last match:

Aug. 3, 2013 - India won by seven wickets in Bulawayo

- - - -

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)