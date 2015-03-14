Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor hits a four during their Cricket World Cup match against India at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams smashes a six watched by India's MS Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Mohammed Shami (2nd L) celebrates with team mates dismissing Chamu Chibhabha of Zimbabwe during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Suresh Raina hits a massive six watched by Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

AUCKLAND Latest in the cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and Zimbabwe at Eden Park on Saturday.

Zimbabwe were dismissed for 287 from 48.5 overs.

India innings:

7th over - Rohit Sharma is caught by Sikandar Raza at cover

for 16 off Tinashe Panyangara from the first ball of the over

Panyangara then bowls Shikhar Dhawan for four. IND: 21-2

17th over - Ajinkya Rahane (19) is run out after a misunderstanding with his partner Virat Kohli, failing to regain his crease after a throw to the wicketkeeper. IND: 73-3

23rd over - India are in deeper trouble when Kohli (38) is bowled around his legs in the first over from off-spinner Raza. IND: 92-4

30th over - Suresh Raina hits consecutive sixes into the crowd from left-arm spinner Sean Williams. IND: 127-4

(Reporting by John Mehaffey, Editing by Amlan chakraborty)