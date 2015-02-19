Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail (R), who was caught by Suresh Raina (not pictured), during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY India have dismissed reports questioning the fitness of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin and said both are "very much available" for their second World Cup match against South Africa in Melbourne on Sunday.

Seamer Kumar was reported to be a doubt after a lacklustre training session in Melbourne on Wednesday, while other reports said off-spinner Ashwin was struck by a Umesh Yadav delivery while batting in the same nets.

"We are receiving so many calls from media about R. Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar fitness," team media manager Dr. Baba said in an e-mail on Thursday.

"(The) above players are very much available for selection for (the) match against South Africa."

India opened their World Cup defence with a convincing 76-run victory over Pakistan in Adelaide last Sunday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stuitchbury)