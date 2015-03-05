Cricket-Late Windies collapse v Pakistan leaves test on knife-edge
May 3 Yasir Shah spun Pakistan back into the second test when he picked up six wickets to leave West Indies reeling on day four in Barbados on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI, March 5 India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli has been censured for his ugly outburst against a travelling Indian journalist in Perth and has been advised to maintain dignity, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.
Known equally for his silken touch with the bat and a penchant for run-ins with opposition players, test captain Kohli swore at the journalist over a story about his personal life after Tuesday's net session at the Murdoch Oval.
The 26-year-old subsequently realised it was a case of mistaken identity and apologised through another journalist.
Team media manager R.N. Baba initially issued a statement terming it a "misunderstanding" and denying abusive languages were used.
But Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Anurag Thakur said the team management in Australia has been warned against any such incident in future.
"The player in question has been told to maintain the dignity of the Indian team at all times, and avoid any such behaviour in the future," Thakur said in statement.
"The BCCI would like to request the concerned parties to move on, and focus on the Indian cricket team's campaign..."
Kohli, who struck a century in India's 76-run win against Pakistan in their tournament opener, was fined half of his match fee in 2012 for responding to barracking from the crowd by gesturing at them with his middle finger during a Sydney test.
Holders India take on West Indies in their next Pool B match at Perth on Friday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
May 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Wednesday in Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies 1st innings 312 (R. Chase 131, J. Holder 58; M. Abbas 4-56) Pakistan 1st innings 393 (A. Ali 105, Misbah-ul-Haq 99, A. Shehzad 70; S. Gabriel 4-81) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 28-1) K. Brathwaite c Y. Khan b Shah 43 K. Powell c S. Ahmed b Abbas