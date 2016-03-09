Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
NEW DELHI, March 9 Pakistan's concerns over security at Dharamsala have led to shifting of their March 19 World Twenty20 match against hosts India to Kolkata, organisers said on Wednesday.
"Safety and security of the event is of paramount importance to ICC," International Cricket Council Chief Executive David Richardson told reporters.
Pakistan had sent a delegation to review security at the northern Indian town of Dharamsala while delaying the departure of their men's and women's teams. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Dominic Evans)
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.