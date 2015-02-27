India's Mohammed Shami reaches to take a catch to dismiss South Africa's Hashim Amla for 22 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE Paceman Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Saturday's World Cup match against United Arab Emirates in Perth with a knee injury, organisers said on Friday.

"Mohammed Shami got (a) mild left knee problem and had ultrasound guided injection yesterday," a statement on the ICC's World Cup website said.

"For his long-term management perspective he won't be available for Saturday's match against UAE."

The 24-year-old had taken a total of six wickets from India's opening wins over Pakistan and South Africa.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)