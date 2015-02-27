Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
MELBOURNE Paceman Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Saturday's World Cup match against United Arab Emirates in Perth with a knee injury, organisers said on Friday.
"Mohammed Shami got (a) mild left knee problem and had ultrasound guided injection yesterday," a statement on the ICC's World Cup website said.
"For his long-term management perspective he won't be available for Saturday's match against UAE."
The 24-year-old had taken a total of six wickets from India's opening wins over Pakistan and South Africa.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.