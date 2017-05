MOHALI, India, March 27 India beat Australia by six wickets in their final Super 10 match on Sunday to set up a World Twenty20 semi-final with West Indies in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls as the hosts chased down 50-over world champion Australia's 160-6 with five balls to spare. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Alan Baldwin)