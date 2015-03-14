ADELAIDE Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and Ireland at Adelaide Oval.

- - -

PAKISTAN

Captain: Misbah ul-Haq

Coach: Waqar Younis

Squad: Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Younus Khan, Safraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Ehsan Adil.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to India by 76 runs

Lost to West Indies by 150 runs

Beat Zimbabwe by 20 runs

Beat UAE by 129 runs

Beat South Africa by 29 runs (Duckworth-Lewis)

- -

Best performers: Misbah-ul-Haq (277 runs); Wahab Riaz (11 wickets)

- -

IRELAND

Captain: William Porterfield

Coach: Phil Simmons

Squad: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, George Dockrell, Max Sorensen, Andrew McBrine, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat West Indies by four wickets

Beat UAE by two wickets

Lost to South Africa by 201 runs

Beat Zimbabwe by five runs

Lost to India by 8 wickets

- -

Best performers: Ed Joyce (235 runs); Alex Cusack, Kevin O'Brien (six wickets)

- -

Pakistan v Ireland head-to-head

Total played: five

Pakistan won three, Ireland won one, tied one.

Last match: Pakistan won by two wickets at Dublin on May 26, 2013.

- -

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)