Pakistan's Shahid Afridi catches out Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie for 18 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval March 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed (L) watches as team mate Shahid Afridi (R) dives to stop a ball hit by Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie during their Cricket World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval March 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Ireland's Paul Stirling (L) walks off the ground as Pakistan's Ehsan Adil celebrates with team mates after Stirling was dismissed LBW for three runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval March 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed (L) watches as Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie hits a shot and is caught out for 18 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval March 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Pakistan's captain Misbah-ul-Haq (L) celebrates with team mates Umar Akmal (unsighted) and Rahat Ali (R) after they dismissed Ireland's Niall O'Brien for twelve runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval March 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

ADELAIDE Latest from the World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and Ireland at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday:

Opting to bat first, Ireland were dismissed for 237.

- -

Pakistan innings:

1st over - Alex Cusack begins with a maiden over. PAK: 0-0

4th over - Ahmed Shehzad finally finds a gap, cutting a John Mooney delivery for his first boundary. PAK: 12-0.

8th over - Stuart Thompson comes into the attack and Shehzad hits him for two boundaries. PAK: 42-0.

10th over - George Dockrell concedes four boundaries in his first over, two each to Shehzad and Sarfraz Ahmed, as Pakistan pass 50. PAK: 65-0

16th over - Sarfraz gets a reprieve as he edges Kevin O'Brien's leg-cutter but the ball pops out of Gary Wilson's gloves behind the stumps. PAK: 39-0.

17th over - Shehzad takes a single off Cusack to bring up his fifty off 52 balls. PAK: 96-0.

19th over - Ahmed takes a single off the first delivery from Thompson to bring up 100-run stand. PAK: 105-0.

20th over - Ahmed steers O'Brien to third man to bring up his fifty in 58 balls. PAK: 111-0.

23rd over - Shehzad departs on 63, top edging Thompson to Ed Joyce at mid-on. PAK: 123-1.

25th over - Pakistan lose second wicket as Haris Sohail is run out after a mix-up with Ahmed. PAK: 127-2.

29th over - Misbah-ul-Haq hits Dockrell through mid-on for his first boundary. PAK: 148-2.

31st over - Misbah slow-sweeps Dockrell over mid-on for the first six of Pakistan's innings. PAK: 163-2.

36th over - Misbah pulls an O'Brien full toss for a flat six. PAK: 187-2.

38th over - Sarfraz pulls Thompson and runs two to move into the 90s and Pakistan bring up 200. PAK: 207-2

39th over - Misbah falls for 39, dragging a Cusack delivery onto his stumps. PAK: 208-3.

46th over - After an agonising wait in the 90s, Sarfraz gets a boundary off Dockrell to hit Pakistan's first century at this World Cup to level the scores. PAK: 237-3.

47th over - Umar Akmal hits Stirling for a boundary to score the winning runs. PAK: 241-3.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)