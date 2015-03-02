UPDATE 2-Cricket-India board agree to Champions Trophy participation
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
March 2 Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and South Africa at Manuka Oval, Canberra:
- - - -
IRELAND
Captain: William Porterfield
Coach: Phil Simmons
Squad: Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Andrew McBrine, John Mooney, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Max Sorensen, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat West Indies by four wickets
Beat United Arab Emirates by two wickets
- -
Remaining fixtures: Zimbabwe (March 7), India (March 10), Pakistan (March 15)
- -
Top performers: Joyce (121 runs), Dockrell (four wickets)
- - - -
SOUTH AFRICA
Captain: AB de Villiers
Coach: Russell Domingo
Squad: De Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs
Lost to India by 130 runs
Beat West Indies by 257 runs
- -
Remaining fixtures: Pakistan (March 7), United Arab Emirates (March 12)
- -
Best performers: De Villiers (217 runs), Miller (180 runs), Tahir (nine wickets)
- - - -
Ireland v South Africa Indies head-to-head:
April 3, 2007 - South Africa won by seven wickets in Providence, Guyana
June 24, 2007 - South Africa won by 42 runs in Belfast
March 15, 2011 - South Africa won by 131 runs in Kolkata (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.