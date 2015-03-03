(Updates at end of innings)

March 3 Latest from Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and South Africa at Manuka Oval, Canberra:

South Africa innings:

1st over - Seamer John Mooney opens the contest with a maiden to Hashim Amla. SA: 0-0

2nd over - Max Sorensen struggles to find his range and bowls three wides. Quinton de Kock gets off the mark with a single before Amla hits the first two boundaries, the second just wide of a diving William Porterfield at point. SA: 12-0

3rd over - Mooney makes an early breakthrough by dismissing De Kock caught behind for one. Umpire turns down the initial appeal but Ireland ask for a review and technology reveals a nick off the bat. Wicket maiden. SA: 12-1

4th over - Nine runs off Sorensen's second over, including a first boundary for Faf du Plessis through the covers. SA: 21-1

6th over - Kevin O'Brien comes on for Sorensen and nearly has Amla caught off his first delivery. Ed Joyce looks crestfallen after putting it down at mid-wicket. SA: 36-1

8th over - Amla looks determined to compound Joyce's misery and plunders O'Brien for a single and two fours to move to 30 not out. SA: 48-1

9th over - Mooney concludes his opening spell with figures of 1-9 off five overs with two maidens. SA: 51-1

10th over - First spinner into the attack for the Irish in the shape of George Dockrell. Six off his first over to conclude the powerplay. SA: 57-1

11th over - Du Plessis gets a thick outside edge on Paul Stirling's fifth delivery but the ball flies between the wicketkeeper and first slip and runs for four. SA: 64-1

15th over - Amla drives the ball through point for his seventh four. SA: 80-1

17th over - Square cut for three runs off Andy McBrine gives Amla his 29th half century in one-day internationals. SA: 96-1

18th over - Du Plessis pulls a short Dockrell offering over midwicket for four to get South Africa over the 100 mark with his fifth boundary. SA: 102-1

20th over - Du Plessis takes a single to bring up the century partnership and another for his 15th half century in ODIs. SA: 115-1

22nd over - Sorenson returns and Amla immediately attacks him with a slogged four. SA: 124-1

24th over - Amla hits six-six-four off the first three balls and du Plessis adds a six of his own as the struggling Sorenson leaks 24 runs in his fourth over. SA: 152-1

28th over - Dockrell had slowed the scoring from one end, holding the batsmen to three runs off the over. SA: 172-1

30th over - Amla and du Plessis continue to rotate the strike well and build a solid foundation for a big score for the South Africans. SA: 181-1

33rd over - Amla takes a single off Stirling to long-off to reach his 20th ODI century off exactly 100 balls. SA: 202-1.

36th over - Du Plessis brings up his 4th ODI hundred, off 103 deliveries, with a single off Dockrell. SA: 215-1.

38th over - Mooney is reintroduced to the attack but Amla smashes three fours, two sixes and 27 off the over: SA: 255-1.

39th over - Ireland get a second wicket when Du Plessis misreads a yorker from Kevin O'Brien and is bowled for 109, ending a record 247-run partnership with Amla. SA: 262-2.

42nd over - McBrine gets two wickets in three balls for Ireland. Amla departs for 159 when he is caught at long-off by Joyce. Then AB De Villiers throws his wicket away for 24, off just nine balls, when he chips a reverse sweep to Niall O'Brien at backward point. SA: 307-4.

49th over - Rilee Rossouw races to his half-century off just 27 balls. SA: 387-4.

49th over - Rilee Rossouw races to his half-century off just 27 balls. SA: 387-4.

50th over - Rossouw (61 not out) and David Miller (46 not out) belt 24 off the last over to bring up their 100 partnership in quick time as South Africa finish just two runs short of the highest score by a team at a World Cup. SA: 411-4.