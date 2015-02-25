Feb 25 Latest from Wednesday's World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and United Arab Emirates at the Gabba in Brisbane:

Ireland won the toss and elected to field first.

UAE made 278-9 in their 50 overs.

- -

Ireland innings

1st over - Mohammad Naveed opens the attack for UAE, bowling to Ireland captain William Porterfield who guides it to third man for a single to get off the mark. IRE: 4-0

2nd over - Manjula Guruge strikes the first blow for UAE as Paul Stirling (3) edges a widish delivery behind to the wicketkeeper. IRE: 6-1

7th over - Ed Joyce gets the first boundary for Ireland as he pulls Naveed to the mid-wicket boundary. IRE: 21-1

9th over - Porterfield now gets his first four, driving Naveed powerfully through the covers. Joyce plays a solid drive beating the cover fielder for three runs. IRE: 32-1

10th over - Joyce plays an on-drive off Gurugue for three runs. IRE: 35-1

11th over - First bowling change as Amjad Javed replaces Naveed. The right-arm pace bowler hits the outside half of the off-stump but Joyce survives as the bail leaps off its groove and then lands back in it. Joyce then drives him straight down the ground for a four. IRE: 40-1

14th over - Porterfield jumps down the track to Guruge and miscues a lofted shot but the ball lands safely out of the reach of the min-in fielder. 50 comes up for Ireland with a wide from Guruge. IRE: 50-1

15th over - Joyce takes the aerial route to hit Javed for a four over mid-off to bring up the 50-run stand for the second wicket. Porterfield then drives crisply through the covers for another four. IRE: 60-1

18th over - Joyce survives again as Mohammad Tauqir drops him off his own bowling. IRE: 68-1

19th over - Javed has his revenge as Joyce's luck runs out. His edge carries to the wicketkeeper. IRE: 72-2

22nd over - Niall O'Brien gets his first four with a lofted shot against Tauqir to long-off. IRE: 88-2

24th over - Tauqir strikes as Porterfield is bowled while going for a wild slog. IRE: 94-3

26th over - Niall is out lbw to Tauqir. IRE: 98-4

28th over - Andy Balbirnie plays a reverse sweep for four off Tauqir. IRE: 110-4

30th over - Pace bowler Guruge walks off clutching the back of his right thigh after running in from the boundary to field a ball. IRE: 120-4

32nd over - Gary Wilson playes a powerful sweep off Tauqir for a boundary. IRE: 131-4

34th over - Another four for Wilson as he chops a short ball from Krishna Chandran past the wicketkeeper. IRE: 142-4

35th over - Wilson drives Rohan Mustafa to the cover boundary and they run four. IRE: 151-4

36th over - Wilson cuts Chandran for a four to the point boundary. IRE: 158-4

39th over - Naveed comes back into the attack and takes out Balbirnie (30), who fails to clear mid-off with his lofted shot. Dismissal ends a 74-run stand. Kevin O'Brien walks to the crease and hits a four off his second ball. IRE: 175-5

40th over - Wilson gets a four, cutting Chandran through to the point boundary and then gets a two to get to his eighth fifty. Ireland need 95 off the last 10. IRE: 184-5

41st over - O'Brien gets two consecutive boundaries off Naveed. IRE: 194-5

42nd over - O'Brien lofts Chandran over cover for a boundary and then guides a full toss to the fine leg for consecutive fours. IRE: 207-5

43rd over - O'Brien goes for a big hit, skies it and is dropped at long on by substitute Nasir Aziz as the ball trickles to the boundary. Another boundary to fine leg for O'Brien. IRE: 219-5

44th over - O'Brien hits Mustafa for four to wide long-off and Wilson finishes the over with a boundary to midwicket. IRE: 231-5

45th over - First six for O'Brien as he smashes Javed's first ball over long-on and follows it up with another on the third over long-off to bring up his 50 off 24 balls. Javed gets him out next ball as O'Brien hits straight to cover. IRE: 243-6

46th over - Wilson guides Naveed for a four to third man off the first ball and gets another four off the fifth, dancing down the track to loft it over covers. UAE: 256-6

47th over - Javed dismisses Mooney for two. IRE: 259-7

48th over - Wilson (80) gets two consecutive fours off Naveed but falls on the third ball to a catch at third man. IRE: 269-8

49th over - George Dockrell lofts Javed over mid-off for a boundary as Ireland need just three off the last over. IRE: 276-8

50th over - Alex Cusack steals a single on the first ball and then Dockrell beats cover with a lofted shot for two as Ireland win by two wickets. IRE: 279-8

- - -

UAE innings:

1st over - John Mooney starts the proceedings for Ireland with the ball. UAE: 3-0

2nd over - Amjad Ali hits the first boundary for UAE, hitting Max Sorensen straight down the ground. UAE: 8-0

3rd over - Good over for UAE as they take eight runs off Mooney's second over. UAE: 16-0

4th over - Amjad gets his second four with an inside edge down to fine leg off Sorensen. UAE: 23-0

7th over - First bowling change for Ireland as Alex Cusack comes into the attack replacing Mooney. UAE: 31-0

8th over - Andri Berenger gets his first four by driving Sorensen wide of mid-off. Amjad then gets a thick edge while playing an expansive drive but the ball evades the diving first slip and goes for a boundary. UAE: 42-0

10th over - First sign of spin as off-spinner Paul Stirling comes on to bowl the final over of mandatory powerplay. Tight over as UAE manage just a single. UAE: 44-0

12th over - Stirling strikes the first blow for Ireland as Berenger (13) plays him straight to William Porterfield at mid-wicket. UAE: 49-1

13th over - Amjad pulls Cusack for his fourth boundary and also brings up the fifty for his team. UAE: 53-1

14th over - Striling strikes again to dismiss Krishna Chandran for a duck. The edge goes quickly to Kevin O'Brien at slip and the fielder takes the catch on second attempt. UAE: 54-2

16th over - Khurram Khan gets his first four, driving Stirling through cover. UAE: 61-2

19th over - Kevin O'Brien comes into the attack and bowls a wayward delivery down the leg side. Amjad (45) guides it down to fine leg for a boundary but then pulls a short ball straight to square leg. UAE: 73-3

21st over - O'Brien strikes again as Swapnil Patel edges him to Stirling at lone slip. UAE: 78-4

23rd over - Shaiman Anwar gets off the mark with a backfoot drive off O'Brien for three runs. Khurram Khan then swivels to pull the bowler for a boundary. UAE: 88-4

27th over - Anwar brings up the 100 for UAE with a single to cover off Sorensen. UAE: 100-4

28th over - Stirling finishes his 10-over spell, bowling unchanged from one end with 2-27. UAE: 106-4

30th over - Frontline left-arm spinner George Dockrell replaces Stirling as Ireland slow down UAE's progress. UAE: 116-4

31st over - Anwar gets his first four off Cusack. UAE: 122-4

32nd over - Dockrell strikes as Khurram (36) is given out leg before. The batsman reviews the decision but can't get it overturned. UAE: 125-5

35th over - Rohan Mustafa gets a thick edge to the wicketkeeper off Cusack as UAE lose their sixth wicket. UAE: 131-6

36th over - Anwar pulls Dockrell for his second four on the last ball of the first over of batting powerplay. UAE: 137-6

37th over - Amjad Javed hits Cusack for his first four and then drives him for three euns as UAE take 12 runs in the over. UAE: 149-6

39th over - O'Brien comes back into the attack and Anwar pulls him to midwicket for a four and then Javed gets two consecutive boundaries with some innovative batting. UAE take 16 runs from the over. UAE: 167-6

40th over - Anwar gets his third ODI fifty with a pulled six off Dockrell as UAE get 47 runs in the five-over batting powerplay without losing a wicket. UAE: 178-6

41st over - Mooney comes back into the attack and UAE take 14 runs as Javed and Anwar pick up a boundary each. UAE: 192-6

42nd over - Anwar hits Dockrell for two boundaries to bring up his team's 200. UAE: 200-6

43rd over - Another big over for UAE as they take 14 runs off Sorensen. UAE: 214-6

44th over - Anwar hits a full toss from Cusack over mid-off for a boundary to get past his highest ODI score of 67 and follows it up with a pull over mid-wicket. UAE: 225-6

46th over - Anwar and Javed bring up their 100-run stand. UAE: 238-6

47th over - Javed falls for his highest score of 42, pulling Sorensen to Joyce at square leg. The seventh wicket added 107 runs. Mohammad Naveed hits his first ball for a four. UAE: 246-7

48th over - Anwar hits O'Brien for two fours and then guides one to third man for three runs to get to his maiden ODI hundred. UAE gets 19 runs from the over. UAE: 265-7

49th over - Anwar finally falls on 106 after skying Sorensen for the wicketkeeper to complete a simple catch. UAE: 270-8

50th over - Naveed gets another four but falls to Cusack who takes a high catch off his own bowling. UAE: 278-9

- - (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)