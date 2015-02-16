Ireland's John Mooney celebrates hitting the winning runs as they beat the West Indies for the first time in their Cricket World Cup match in Nelson, February 16, 2015. Paul Stirling and Ed Joyce came agonisingly close to centuries but still helped Ireland cause the first... REUTERS/Anthony Phelps (NEW ZEALAND - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

West Indies batsman Darren Sammy and Ireland pace bowler John Mooney were each fined 30 percent of their match fee for swearing during their World Cup match in New Zealand on Monday.

Both incidents happened during the first innings of the match in which Ireland beat West Indies by four wickets.

"Sammy was heard on television screens using inappropriate words after playing a shot in the 34th over," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

"While in the second instance Mooney swore several times when a fielder dropped a catch in the 45th over."

There was no need for any formal hearing after players admitted their transgressions and accepted the fine handed out by the match referee Chris Broad, the ICC added.

Sammy, who scored 89, apologised to the viewers for the obscene language during the post-match press conference. Mooney went for 59 runs in his seven overs while taking one wicket.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Julian Linden)