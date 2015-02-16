West Indies batsman Darren Sammy makes his ground during their Cricket World Cup match, watched by Ireland's captain William Porterfield (2nd L) and George Dockrell (L) in Nelson, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Darren Sammy and Lendl Simmons produced a counter-attacking partnership to guide West Indies to 304 for seven in their cricket World Cup Pool B clash against Ireland at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday

Simmons (102), the nephew of Ireland coach Phil, and former captain Sammy (89) managed to rescue West Indies from a complete debacle with a 154-run partnership as the pitch got easier to bat on.

The pair had been forced together at 87 for five in the 24th over after the top order had struggled with the lack of pace from Ireland's bowling attack.

Simmons and Andre Russell (27 not out) then put on 61 in five overs to give West Indies a total they had never looked likely to achieve earlier.

Left arm spinner George Dockrell was the standout in an outstanding early bowling effort by Ireland, who do not have anyone above medium fast but kept the batsmen tied down with superb line and length.

West Indies' top order also looked tentative against slower pace after Ireland skipper William Porterfield had won the toss and asked them bat, failing to work the ball around for singles to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Dockrell finished with three for 50, while off-spinner Andy McBrine conceded just 26 runs from his 10 overs.

Such was the top order's troubles with the bowling, even attacking shots did not look convincing with the ball often being struck more from the edge rather than the middle of the bat.

Both Chris Gayle (36) and fellow opener Dwayne Smith (18) fell to lofted shots into the outfield from deliveries they failed to middle.

Marlon Samuels (21) and Denesh Ramdin (one) were then trapped in front by Dockrell, the former requesting a review that failed to overturn the decision.

