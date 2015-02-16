Spectators yell out as Ireland bat during their Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies in Nelson, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Paul Stirling and Ed Joyce came agonisingly close to centuries but still helped Ireland cause the first upset of the 2015 cricket World Cup with a four-wicket victory over West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Monday.

Opener Stirling scored 92 and shared in a 106-run partnership with Joyce (84) while Niall O'Brien added 79 not out to guide Ireland to 307 for six in 45.5 overs after West Indies had scored 304 for seven.

It is the third successive World Cup they have beaten a test-playing team after victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh in 2007 and England in 2011.

West Indies only posted a score in excess of 300 due to a counter-attacking century from Lendl Simmons (102), who combined with Darren Sammy (89) in a 154-run sixth-wicket partnership.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington, editing by Nick Mulvenney)