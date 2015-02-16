Feb 16 Latest from Monday's cricket World Cup Pool B match between West Indies and Ireland at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

West Indies scored 304 for seven

Ireland innings

1st over - West Indies captain Jason Holder's first delivery flies between first and second slip for five wides. IRE: 8-0

2nd over - William Porterfield rocks back and hits a short delivery from Kemar Roach into the crowd at backward square leg for six. IRE: 16-0

4th over - Paul Stirling hits Roach for two boundaries as Ireland continue their run chase in a positive fashion. IRE: 31-0

8th over - Jerome Taylor replaces Roach and hits Stirling in the visor of his helmet as the right hander is beaten for pace. Stirling replies when he hits a six over fine leg two balls later to bring up the 50. IRE: 54-0

10th over - Stirling and Taylor embark on a personal battle with the fast bowler pitching short in order to unsettle the batsmen. IRE: 61-0

14th over - Chris Gayle induces a false shot from Porterfield, who gets a bottom edge as he rocks back to cut a flat and faster delivery and Denesh Ramdin holds a good catch to dismiss him for 23. Ed Joyce joins Stirling. IRE: 73-1

18th/19th overs - Stirling flicks the ball to fine leg to bring up his seventh one-day international half-century from 49 balls with five fours and a six. He brings up the team's 100 in the next over with a single off Darren Sammy. IRE: 102-1

25th over - Stirling takes 18 runs from Taylor's third over with three boundaries and a six to bring up the 150, then needs treatment after appearing to strain a hamstring. IRE: 162-1

28th over - Joyce, dropped by Darren Bravo in the deep in the previous over from Holder, brings up his 10th one-day international half century with a four. Stirling is then caught by Ramdin off Marlon Samuels for 92, ending a 106-run partnership. Niall O'Brien joins Joyce. IRE: 177-2

30th over - O'Brien throws his hands at a wide Samuels delivery to get a thick edge that flies past Sammy at slip for a boundary. Ireland need 119 runs to win from final 20 overs. IRE: 186-2

35th over - Joyce hits a four to bring up a 50-run partnership with O'Brien, who is later dropped by Holder at cover as Ireland enter the power play well set to achieve an upset victory. IRE: 233-2

38th over - Holder runs around from mid-on to long on but drops the opportunity from O'Brien, who proceeds to hit Taylor for successive boundaries on the next deliveries. IRE: 255-2

39th over - O'Brien hits Holder over mid-off for four to bring up his 13th one-day international half century.

40th over - Joyce hits Taylor for four then holes out to Bravo on the extra cover boundary for 84. Andy Balbirnie joins O'Brien as Ireland score 50 runs in the power-play. IRE: 283-3

42nd over - Balbirnie pulls Taylor to Bravo on the mid-wicket boundary with 20 runs needed for victory. None of the West Indies players celebrate the dismissal. Gary Wilson joins O'Brien. IRE: 286-4

44th over - Wilson hits it straight to Gayle silly mid-off for one with 15 runs needed. Kevin O'Brien joins his older brother.

45th over - Kevin O'Brien is run out on the first delivery of the over attempting a second run, but Niall then hits Roach for successive boundaries then brings up the 300 with a cheeky single IRE: 301-6

46th over - John Mooney hits the winning runs when he avoids a bouncer from Taylor and the ball flies over the wicketkeeper to the boundary. O'Brien is 79 not out. IRE: 307-6

- -

West Indies innings

3rd over - Ireland opening bowler John Mooney produces a beautiful delivery on a length that moves slightly away and leaves Chris Gayle fishing for the ball. WI: 6-0

4th over - Gayle advances down the pitch to Max Sorensen, who adjusts his length and the tall left hander pushes the ball back down the pitch. Gayle goes over deep extra cover on the fifth ball to hit the first boundary. WI: 12-0

5th over - Dwayne Smith hits Mooney for two boundaries and while the ball is swinging around, the pace is not quick, allowing West Indies to play mostly off the front foot. WI: 21-0

7th over - Off-spinner Andy McBrine is introduced early. Little in the way of spin but the slower pace and a terrific length produces a maiden to Gayle. WI: 29-0

8th over - Medium pacer Kevin O'Brien has immediate success when Smith hits the ball straight to Mooney at long on for 18. Darren Bravo joins Gayle, but is run out without facing a delivery by McBrine on the final ball. WI: 31-2

9th over - Marlon Samuels joins Gayle, who hits two fours through the covers off McBrine. WI: 39-2

10th over - Samuels faces his first deliveries getting accustomed to the pitch, taking a single on the fifth ball. WI: 40-2

15th over - Gayle hits a single down the ground to long off to bring up the 50. WI: 50-2

18th over - Gayle belts left-arm spinner George Dockrell over long on for the first six of the innings. WI: 62-2

22nd over - Dockrell strikes twice, having Gayle caught in the deep for 36 before trapping Samuels in front for 21 two balls later. Denesh Ramdin and Lendl Simmons are the new batsmen. WI: 84-4

24th over - Dockrell traps Ramdin in front for one then almost has Darren Sammy caught at slip on the next delivery. WI: 90-5

27th over - Simmons gets a leading edge to a McBrine delivery to squirt a single into the offside and bring up the 100. WI: 101-5

30th over - Dockrell continues to trouble the batsman, conceding just two runs from his eighth over. WI: 106-5

35th over - Simmons back cuts off-spinner Paul Stirling to the boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership with Sammy. WI:137-5

38th over - Sammy takes 11 runs of Dockrell's final over to bring up his ninth one-day international half century. WI: 163-5

40th over - Sorensen concedes 12 runs from the final over of the batting power play. Sammy looks in trouble and needs treatment on his back at the conclusion of the over. WI: 180-5

41st over - Mooney appears to also be suffering injury problems and is barely able to reach the crease in his run up. Simmons cuts him for four to bring up the 100-run partnership. WI: 190-5

44th over - Simmons smashes O'Brien straight for his second six to bring up his 16th one-day international half century then adds another six and two fours. WI: 228-5

45th over - Sammy hits a six that bursts through Sorensen's hands at deep square leg to bring up the 150-run partnership, but is then caught in the deep on the next delivery for 89. Andre Russell joins Simmons. WI: 243-6

47th over - Mooney's lbw appeal against Simmons is turned down. The bowler asks for it to be reviewed but technology shows it would have just missed leg stump. WI: 261-6

49th over - Russell hits his third boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership from 25 balls. WI: 294-6

49th over - Russell hits his third boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership from 25 balls. WI: 294-6

50th over - Simmons achieves his second one-day international century off 83 balls with nine boundaries and five sixes and falls on the next delivery for 102. Jason Holder joins Russell, who hits two off the final ball. WI: 304-7