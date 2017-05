Spectators yell out as Ireland bat during their Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies in Nelson, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Ireland beat twice former champions West Indies by four wickets in their opening World Cup Pool B match at Saxton Oval in Nelson, New Zealand on Monday.

It was the third victory over a test-playing team at a World Cup for the Irish after they beat Pakistan in 2007 and England in 2011.

West Indies won the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979.

